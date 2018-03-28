Burglary at filling station in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information on the burglary of a filling station in Knocktopher last Thursday night and into Friday morning last week.

Gardaí are looking for any information from the public in relation to the crime.

Kilkenny Gardaí are also investigating the theft of ESB cable in the Bennettsbridge area.

A large quantity of the cable was stolen from an area in Maddockstown sometime between Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious.

If you’ve any information you can contact the Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150.