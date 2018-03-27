Anger over spate of illegal dumping in rural north Kilkenny

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick (FF) has expressed his disgust at an ‘extensive episode’ of illegal dumping in the Muckalee and Johnswell area in recent days.

The incident occurred last week, with objects including chairs, fridges and other large household items being dumped on the public roadside and on private property.

Cllr Fitzpatrick told the Kilkenny People that illegal dumping has been ‘a persistent problem in rural communities’ across north Kilkenny, notwithstanding the huge efforts of local communities.

“We simply need more resources in terms of man power and surveillance technology,” he said.

“It is clear to me that we are not adequately equipped to tackle the problem. Those who are carrying out the illegal dumping know that unless they leave material in the rubbish that will help to identify them, it is unlikely that they will be caught, that is a problem.”

More pictures from north Kilkenny last week

Cllr Fitzpatrick said that years of Government cutbacks to council resources had contributed to an increase in illegal dumping.

"The council staff are under-resourced and under-staffed, with only a handful of staff tasked with monitoring the entire county of Kilkenny from the Northern border right down to Ferrybank," he said.

"It simply is not manageable. Until proper resources are put in place this issue will continue and I believe that as a council we must prioritise this issue and ensure that those who think it is ok to dump rubbish illegally are caught and punished harshly, but in order to do that the Government must play its part and ensure that sufficient resources are provided."