Almost 500 fewer households eligible for social housing in Kilkenny

There were 491 fewer households in Kilkenny which qualified for social housing support between 2016 and 2017, according to the Social Housing Assessments report from last year.

Social housing support is housing provided by a local authority or an Approved Housing Body to people who cannot afford housing from their own resources.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock asked the Minister for Housing for the number of households on the social housing waiting list and the length of time each has been waiting.

Figures were published which present the number of households deemed qualified for social housing support by local authority area.

This data revealed that in Kilkenny, there were 1,721 households which qualified for social housing support in 2016 but last year that figure had reduced to 1,230 – a drop of almost 30%.

This was the fourth highest reduction in the country across 31 local authorities.

The reported data refers only to households who have been deemed qualified for social housing support whose social housing need is not being met.

In Kilkenny, the majority of ‘main applicants’ were aged 30-39 years as regards the age profile of households qualified for social housing support while 33 were aged 70 years old or more last year.

There were 723 of the main applicants unemployed or on social welfare while 248 were employed.

The household composition of those qualified was made up primarily of a single person household (644) while there were 303 single person with a child/children and 273 couples with/without children.

The main need for support of those qualified found a majority (462) were in unsuitable accommodation/household circumstances while 406 were dependent on Rent Supplement.

A breakdown of accommodation requirements of those qualified for social housing support found 1,085 had no specific requirements while 33 were homeless.

591 were living in private rented accommodation with/without Rent Supplement, 242 were living with parents, 134 were living with friends/relatives and 53 were in emergency accommodation or homeless.

The length of time on record of qualified households waiting list saw a majority (234) waiting between one and two years while 189 were waiting more than seven years.

The nationality for 975 of the main applicants of those qualified for social housing support was Irish.

Minister Eoghan Murphy said: “The most recent SSHA, carried out in 2017, details the number of households on all local authority waiting lists as at 28 June 2017.

“I expect the results of the 2018 summary to be available for publication later in the year.”

In a statement, the Council said: “The position of the local authority is that we assess all applicants in accordance with the housing needs assessment.

“We need to assess all aspects of the applicants needs on a multi-agency basis as much as possible to get good outcomes for people not just housing statistics.”