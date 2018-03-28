Kilkenny Kindred event postponed

The Kilkenny Kindred event planned for St Canice's Community Hall this evening has now been postponed until Thursday, April 5.

The group issued the following message this morning:

"Due to the untimely passing last night of a friend and colleague of many on the creative scene in Kilkenny, it has been decided to postpone tonight's Kindred Open Discussion. We have rescheduled the meeting to take place on Thursday, 5th of April at 7pm in St Canice's Community Hall.

"Since this postponement is last minute, we would greatly appreciate if you could pass on the message to anyone you think may have been planning to attend tonight. We will email you again before the date with further details."