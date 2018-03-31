Rent war on the horizon when Corporation tenants refused to accept new regulations

The Yesteryears series continued this week with an edition from March 29, 1968.

The paper reported that a rent war was set to commence with Corporation tenants refusing to accept new regulations being imposed.

A full public debate was called for, as Aldermen and Corporation members who weren’t present to vote on the initial proposal voiced major concerns.

Parking and road traffic signs were now ready to be erected, but the Corporation were waiting on the Gardaí to see where to put them.

Ever heard of the Callan and District Food Processing Association. Well, they met this week, which attracted 300 people.

The people of Kilkenny were asked to raise £5,000 before a new pool would be built. Seamus Pattison TD had met with the Minister who said that local funds would help.