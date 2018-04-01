Editorial: Kilkenny drivers' litter habits picked-up by local authority

Kilkenny County Council have copped on to the roadside littering habits of drivers and they’ve taken them on - with the help of other local authorities - with an appropriate modus operandi.

An information and education campaign to change drivers’ habits, instead of cleaning up every road after them, is the approach that is likely to yield the most results in the long run.

Obviously, it would be ideal if the financial resources were there to ensure litter picks for every stretch of roadside as it would appear this has become a blight on the county.

Nevertheless, these funds are not currently available, according to our local authority here. That’s fine, the Council will still do what it can and communities will help them too. That’s what makes the level of roadside littering so infuriating.

We have communities across the county holding their own every year with cleanest and tidiest towns in the country.

We have Freshford locals sowing plants and trees on the grassy verge on the Urlingford approach road, to cite just one example of community initiative and endeavour.

Local residents work hard in Kilkenny to keep their areas clean.

A countywide litter pick would be a futile enterprise anyway if drivers kept on dispensing of their litter and plastics by letting down the window and flinging it into a ditch.

Who does that in this day and age? Children know not to litter anywhere; so why are adults doing it when on our roads or passing through our towns and villages.

However drivers have picked-up these habits, their behaviour needs to change.

People who act in this way, need to cop themselves on. It’s nothing short of disgraceful that the Council’s audit found on one

kilometre of roadside it can be expected to find 127 plastic bottles, 100 drink cans and 43 disposable cups.

Never forget to watch your actions; for they become habits. Watch your habits; for they become character. Watch your character; for it becomes your destiny. And those who litter in Kilkenny; are destined to get caught.