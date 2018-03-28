The Involvement Centre offers peer support network in heart of Kilkenny City

Recovery Connections Kilkenny is a peer support network providing guidance around service networks supporting people with mental health and addiction difficulties.

The service, which was launched last week is located in the Involvement Centre on Colliers Lane. The facilitators provide and develop workshops to promote recovery. There is also a free drop-in service every Tuesday between 11am and 1pm in the centre.

This community-based group offers recovery support in a safe and confidential space to individuals and family members who may be experiencing or have experienced difficulties with substance misuse and/or mental wellness and want to make positive connections to support their journey in recovery.