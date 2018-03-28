Kilkenny’s Easter treats for children

Easter is here and this year forget the fluffy Easter Bunny for a change (although he’s sure to put in an appearance so never fear) and look out for cute and not so cute dinosaurs at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

If you are looking for fresh air and exercise there are the traditional Easter egg hunts, Easter trails and sports camps. And if you are on the lookout for edible treats then go along to the Mad Hatters tea party at the Market Cross Shopping Centre or have fun making your own at local cookery schools. Whatever you do have a very happy family Easter!

Nore Valley Park Easter Egg Hunt

Nore Valley Park is holding their very popular annual Easter egg hunt again over the Easter holidays. You really do have to hunt hard for these eggs, so it’s a fun challenge for the whole family. As well as the many different animals to see on the farm there will be lambs to bottle feed, rabbits to hold and you can even see chicks hatching. For an additional charge there will also be tractor and trailer rides, 18 hole crazy golf, a 3D maze and pedal go-karts. Book on-line.

When? Saturday 24th March to Friday 30th from 10am to 4pm. Closed Sunday 25th.

Where? Annamult, Bennettsbridge, County Kilkenny

Cost? €7.50 per adult, €11 per child, under 2’s free, family tickets available. Includes entry to the farm and the Easter egg hunt. Book on-line.

Contact? 056 7727229, www.norevalleypark.com

Castlecomer Discovery Park Easter Activities

From there is an Easter Woodland Hunt taking families around the 80 acres of woodlands and lakes and through the magical elf and fairy village as they hunt for clues. On completion of the trail families will receive an Easter treat. Book on-line.

On Saturday 31st March there is a free Cásca Choill event celebrating craft and the natural world in quirky event domes at the elf and fairy village. There will be demonstrations by wood turners, felters, knitters and bee keepers

When? Easter Woodland Hunt - 24th March to 8th April

Cásca sa Choill – Saturday 31st March, 12 noon to 4pm

Where? Castlecomer Discovery Park, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny

Cost? Easter Woodland Hunt €10 per family

Cásca sa Choill - free

Contact? Book on-line www.discoverypark.ie, 056 4440707

Market Cross Easter Events

Join in the Mad Hatters tea party with free face painitng, games and giveaways on Saturday 31st March. Throughout the Easter holidays shops will have Easter fun activity sheets for children to complete with prizes available.

When? Saturday 31st March from 12 noon to 4pm.

Where? Market Cross Shopping Centre

Cost? Free

MacDonagh Junction Easter Events

No ordinary Easter activities at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre this year, but a Dinosaur Day Live event on Saturday 31st March. There will be an interactive educational live show featuring cute dinosaurs and a walkabout by Trixie the ten foot T. rex Shows at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm. There will also be dinosaur excavation zones where children can unearth dinosaur bones. There will also be free face painting on Saturday 31st and the annual Easter egg hunt will run all week (collect forms from information desk).

Where? MacDongagh Junction shopping centre

Cost? Free

Contact? 056 7777600. www.macdonaghjunction.com

Tennis Camps

Kilkenny Tennis Club Easter camp with Billy Bolster and Eoghan O’Connor. Pre-booking required.

Who? Children aged 5 to 16 of all abilities, including complete beginners.

When? 26th to 30th March from 8.50am to 11am or 11.15am to 1.15am.

Where? Kilkenny Tennis Club, Archersfield, Kilkenny

Cost? €50 for members and €60 for non members

Contact? Eoghan O’Connor on 087 9169434

Easter tennis camp with Brian Doyle. Pre-booking required.

Who? Children aged 5 to 16 of all abilities, including complete beginners.

When? Monday 2nd April to Friday 6th April from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Where? Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

Cost? €80. Family & group discounts available.

Contact? Brian Doyle on 086 8714941

Watershed camps

This Easter the Watershed are offering two separate camps; a Swimming Camp with a one hour swimming lesson with a qualified Swimming Instructor

and also a Multi Sports Camp. Pre-booking is required.

Who? Children ages 5 to 12 and for swimming, levels 1 to 5.

When? Week 1; Monday 26th March to Friday 30th. Week 2 (4 days); Tuesday 3rd April to Friday 6th April.

Swim camps are from 10am to 11am or 11.15am to 12.15pm. Multi sports camp are from 9am to 3pm.

Where? The Watershed, Loughboy

Cost? Swim camp - €45 for 5 days and €40 for 4 days. Multi sports camp - €90 for 5 days & €80 for 4 days.

Contact? 056 7734620. www.thewatershed.ie.



Cookery Camps

Ryelands House Cookery School

Two day cookery camps for children and teenagers.

When? 3rd & 4th April (2 day camp) from 19.30am to 12.30pm for ages 9 to 11.

Where? Ryelands House Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny

Cost? €135 for 2 day camp

Contact: Anne Neary on 056 7729073/ 086 2767656, ryelandhouse@gmail.com www.ryelandhouse

cookery.com.

Kilkenny Cookery School

Kids cookery camps at the Kilkenny Cookery school for children from age 6. Pre-booking required.

When? Two day camps on 27th & 28th March and 3rd & 4th April. 10am to 12pm for ages 6 and over and 1pm to 3pm for ages 10 and over.

Where? 5-6 Regency Court, Friary Street, Kilkenny

Cost? €40 for ages 6 and over and €50 for ages 10 and over

Contact? www.kilkennycookery

school.com. Mary McEvoy on 087 9533870