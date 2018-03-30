Revealed: Number of visits made to Kilkenny Library branches last year and the amount of items borrowed

The Kilkenny Library Service is vital for communities across the county and here is a breakdown of its importance.

Here's a breakdown, provided by Kilkenny Library Service:

Free Membership, Library card

0 is the amount of money it costs to join the library! Register online today at www.kilkennylibrary.ie or simply call to your local branch and fill out a form (bring proof of address & a photo I.D.) to register as a member.

Visits

282,091 is the number of visits that were made to Kilkenny Library branches in 2017 – People of all ages came through our doors attending events, borrowing books, looking for information, using the PCs, photocopying services, printing and much more!

Items borrowed

338,477 is the number of items borrowed in 2017 from Kilkenny Library Service. If the average book or item of stock costs approx. €8, this means we saved our members almost approximately €3 million!

Stack of books; browsing shelves

You can borrow up to 12 items per card for 3 weeks. If you need to renew an item for a longer period of time, you can do so online or by contacting your local branch.

We have books for adults & children, DVDs, music CDs, language sets, eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines !

Internet

31,161 is the number of Internet & WIFI sessions that were used in 2017. With public access PCs in every branch library, you can access the Internet for FREE as a library member so if you need to print a boarding pass or your next assignment, call to your local branch.

Members

12,111 is the number of members that Kilkenny County Library had in 2017. Following our recent sign-up month in February, we increased our membership by 27%.

We hope to see many more new faces throughout 2018, if you haven’t yet joined us, please do come and see the huge number of things on offer at your local library!

Did you know that you have 24/7 access to our online services so even when our libraries are closed you can keep reading, listening and learning. You can access: Ebooks; eaudiobooks; emagazines ; online courses; languages