Over 700 patients on St Luke's waiting list for inpatient and day case procedures

There were a total of 717 patients on the waiting list at the end of February of this year.

Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming asked the Minister for Health for the number of persons on the waiting list for both inpatient and day case procedures in St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

Minister Simon Harris said: "The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) publishes waiting list figures by specialty for each hospital on its website each month. This information is available at www.NTPF.ie.

"The Waiting List data published by the NTPF for St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny indicates the following inpatient/day case procedures wait times at the end of February 2018."

The figures revealed that there were a total of 717 patients on the waiting list.

Some 284 patients were waiting between zero and three months while 178 were waiting three to six months.

The hospital has 77 patients waiting six to nine months for inpatient and day case procedures while a further 83 were waiting nine to twelve months.

There were 61 patients waiting twelve to fifteen months, 28 waiting fifteen to eighteen months and a total of six waiting eighteen plus months.