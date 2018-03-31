Revealed: Over 20 Irish language support packages distributed in Kilkenny since 2014

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty has asked the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for the number of language support packs that have been issued to families for each year since the introduction of the family language support programme.

A language support pack is available to assist families who are raising their children through Irish or those who wish to do so.

Minister of State, Joe McHugh, said: "To date, 6,603 language support packages have been distributed since the introduction of the measure in 2012 at a total cost, to date, of €153,136."

A breakdown per county saw a total of 26 Irish language support packages distributed in Kilkenny since 2014 - including eleven last year alone.