Applications for over 60,000 hectares to be designated "disadvantaged" in Kilkenny last year

Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny asked the Minister for Agriculture for the number of hectares per county for which an application for the Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme for 2017 was received.

The ANC Scheme deals with areas of land situated on the mainland which are designated as "disadvantaged" and successful applicants will receive subvention.

Minister Michael Creed provided details on the number of hectares per county for which an application for the ANC scheme for 2017 was received.

Speaking in October of last year, the Minister said: "Payments under the ANC scheme are an important support for farmers across the country in addressing cash flow issues and in contributing to the continued growth and development of the Agri-food sector."

Payments under the 2017 ANC scheme had commenced at the time.

In the first tranche of payments in the third week in September, €160 million was paid out to some 75,000 farmers.

This is a significant increase on 2016, when 65,000 farmers were paid €140 million in the first tranche.

To qualify for the ANC Scheme one of the things you must do includes: maintaining an annual average stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per forage hectare for the calendar year.