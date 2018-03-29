Kilkenny deaths for Holy Thursday - March 29

The late Margaret Butler

The death has occurred of Margaret Butler, Dominic Street, Kilkenny City on March 28th 2018 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Jim, Kay, Tim, Mary and Mags. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Tom Madigan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Madigan, Furzehouse, Furzehouse, Madigans Lane, Kilkenny on 28th March peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of Ita and much loved father of Robert and David, sadly missed by his wife and sons, brother Frank, sister Mary (Sorensen), David's partner Hannah, his darling grandson Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Furzehouse (R95 FF25) from 4 o'clock on Thursday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Good Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny for Funeral Liturgy at 10.30 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Car parking and a shuttle bus available at Kilkenny Tennis Club, Archersfield.

The late Peter Healy

The death has occurred of Peter Healy, 10 Circular Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Beechfield Close, Crumlin, Dublin) 27th March 2018, following an accident. Peter, beloved husband of Áine and much loved father of Lianna. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and daughter, parents Derek and Julie, brother Ronan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Good Friday (30th March) from 5 o’clock with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church for Funeral Liturgy at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.