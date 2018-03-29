Gearing up for Kilkenny's Mary Slattery Chernobyl Cycle

The eagerly-anticipated annual Mary Slattery Chernobyl Cycle will take place this year on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The non-competitive, fun cycling event is open to all levels of cyclists. Participants will gather at the Parade at 10am on Saturday, June 2, where everyone can do their last minute checks on their bikes before the start of the event. The group will set off at 11am heading for Dungarvan via Waterford.

There will be food and drink stops approximately every 20km, where you can take a break, have a chat and use facilities. The fantastic crew of dinner ladies will cater for every dietary need from coeliac to gluten free, from sweet tooth to savoury.

There are motorbike outriders, medical crew, an ambulance, physios, vans and puncture repair vehicles throughout the journey. Everyone wears a wrist band with an emergency number so if at any time you need assistance and you cannot see a lead vehicle, you can stop and call the number and somebody will be with you in a matter of minutes.

The group will reach Dungarvan in the early evening, with a fabulous scenic spin down the hills into Dungarvan, arriving at Lawlor’s Hotel where you can store your bike safely and have a massage. There is plenty of time then to enjoy a drink at the bar or hopefully outside soaking up the summer sun.

Dinner is served at 7.30pm so there is plenty of time to get yourself ready. Dinner every year surpasses itself, and you can enjoy an amazing four course meal with plenty of fun and prizes throughout.

After dinner, everyone enjoys some songs and stories and some of the more energetic cyclists venture farther afield.

On Sunday morning, participants have a hearty breakfast, do a check on the bikes and head for Kilkenny, leaving at 11am.

Like the previous day, there are stops approximately every 20km. The crew will be in convoy along the road to assist. The group gathers at St Patrick’s School on the Kells Road, have a massage and some food. Then everyone will set off on the final journey, a victory lap through Kilkenny finishing at the Parade, where family and friends can gather to welcome you home.

Everyone is welcome to head to the Ormonde Hotel for a shower, and then all meet in the Left Bank for some finger food and a chat.

Participants are asked to pay a €65 registration fee. For this you get your B&B and evening meal in Lawlor’s Hotel, all your food and drink at the food stops and your cycling jersey.

You are also asked to raise €300. All of this money goes towards hosting the children from contaminated areas of Belarus when they come to Kilkenny this summer.

For more information, contact 083-8291051 or 0872805059 or email chernobylkk@gmail.com, or on Facebook @ Chernobyl Kilkenny Cycle.