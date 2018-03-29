Emergency services attend scene of road traffic collision in south Kilkenny
A section of the N25 is closed, diversions in place
Motorists are advised to avoid the route and to use the M9 motorway where possible
Emergency services are attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the New Ross side of the Luffany roundabout in south Kilkenny this morning.
It's understood two vehicles are involved.
The N25 is now closed north of Waterford City as emergency services deal with a incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the route and to use the M9 motorway where possible.
