Ballyragget water issues should be resolved within next two weeks - Irish Water

Irish Water has said that work to upgrade the water treatment system in Ballyragget is progressing well, and the new treatment processes should be put into operation within the next fortnight.

The drinking water restriction remains in place for infants under six months until further notice pending the completion of the works and a subsequent period of testing of the water quality in consultation with the HSE. Following an increase in the level of nitrates detected in the supply last month, the HSE advised that babies under six months of age should not drink water from this supply. This advice remains in place.

Irish Water has been working with Kilkenny County Council to address this issue by installing a specific nitrates treatment process.

“We are confident that we are making good progress in developing the new treatment process for the Ballyragget water supply scheme which will address the problem of high nitrate levels in the water source," says Neil Smyth, Water Operations Lead with Irish Water.

"We expect to complete the works on site and begin commissioning of the new equipment within the next two weeks. However, it is important to note that there will then be period of extensive testing and monitoring of the water before the drinking restriction now in place can be lifted.

“Any decision to lift the restriction will be taken in consultation with the HSE following a period of clear samples showing without doubt that the water is safe to drink for infants under six months of age. This will take a number of weeks to complete.

“Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council fully acknowledge the inconvenience caused as a result of this issue which and we thank customers in the area for their patience as we put this solution in place. In the meantime, we will continue to provide bottled water to any parents who need it. They can contact us at 1850 278 278 to make arrangements for delivery."

Further information and additional advice for customers is available on the service and supply section of the Irish Water website or by calling 1850 278 278.