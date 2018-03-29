Kilkenny and Waterford rail users take note of major works Iarnród Éireann have planned over Easter weekend

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that major works are taking place at various locations across the network over the Easter weekend.

Lines affected include Heuston to Kildare, Heuston to Waterford, and Connolly to Skerries including the northside DART.

Hundreds of employees and contractors will be involved in track and signalling works.

Dublin Heuston to Waterford works will see the upgrading of the signalling system at Kilkenny from Friday March 30 to Monday April 2, inclusive.

Bus transfers will be in operation between Dublin Heuston and Waterford to a revised schedule for all services from Good Friday to Easter Monday due to major resignalling works in Kilkenny Station and Sallins bypass works.

Full services on this route will resume on Tuesday April, 3.