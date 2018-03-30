Easter weekend forecast for Kilkenny predicts usual blend of sunshine, rain and range of temperatures

Met Éireann is forecasting everything from a balmy to a chilly Easter weekend in Kilkenny over the next few days.

Today will see temperatures rise to a balmy 8 Degrees Celsius and will be mostly cloudy with some shower spells in the afternoon with partial sunshine expected in the evening.

Easter Saturday will see similar temperatures hit the county but there will be a little more sunshine. Into Sunday and it'll be back to the cloudy weather with temperatures in the evening dropping to 4 Degrees Celsius.

Easter Monday is forecasted to be a wetter day with 10mm of rain expected to fall early in the morning and temperatures of 5 and 6 Degrees Celsius in the afternoon.