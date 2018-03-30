Overcrowding chaos continues in Kilkenny, with 42 people again on trolleys at St Luke's

The number of patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny once again surpassed the 40 mark yesterday, with 2018 already on track to be the worst-ever for overcrowding.

INMO figures show that 42 patients were on trolleys and wards at the local hospital, making it the third most-overcrowded in the country. The figure hit 40 on March 13, but then decreased slightly in recent days.

Despite Government promises of additional beds for St Luke's two months ago, the hospital remains suffering from a shortage of beds and staff. A high number of patients are attending ED with a variety of complex healthcare needs.