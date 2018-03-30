Deaths in Kilkenny, March 30, 2018

The late Joe Kelly

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.



Predeceased by his wife May and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by his loving sons Fran, Shay, Joe and John, daughters-in-law Sarah and Francis, grandchildren Seamus, Kate, Ann-Marie, Brian and Jack.

Reposing at his son John's residence Ballyellen, from 6pm to 10pm on Friday and from 12 noon to 10pm on Saturday. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Sunday please.