Popular Kilkenny teenager had ‘the voice of an angel’

Joanne Connolly will be remembered as a beautiful young woman who lived her life in a brave and honest way.

The young woman died on Sunday at St Luke’s Hospital. At the age of 16, Joanne had a heart transplant at Great Ormonde Street Children's Hospital .

Joanne spoke openly about her heart condition, her transplant and the gratitude she had for her donor.

Joanne is the daughter of Elaine and the late John Connolly, who also underwent a heart transplant.

Her mother, Elaine has asked that people attending Joanne's funeral to wear something colourful to celebrate her short life.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend Joanne’s funeral Mass at 11am this morning (Wednesday) at the Church of the Assumption in Paulstown.

Joanne attended Coláiste Pobail Osraí where she was well-liked and respected both by her fellow students and staff.

Teacher, Mary Ross Sloyan remembered a talented and young lady who often had a smile on her face.

“Joanne was a gorgeous girl who spoke openly about her heart and her new heart and how her Dad had also had a transplant.

“She was very creative and talented. I taught her English and she was a great student. She was also a wonderful singer and had the voice of an angel.

“She had a huge love of music and was a joy to be around and was always smiling and pleasant,” added Ms Sloyan.

Joanne was also interested in fashion and participated in a Style shoot in this newspaper in October 2015.