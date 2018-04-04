St Luke's Annual Remembrance Ceremony for bereaved families to take place next Wednesday

St Luke’s Hospital will hold its Annual Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, April 11 at 7.30pm in St Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

The ceremony is for families who have been bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, shortly after birth or in childhood years.

Whether you have been bereaved recently or long ago, you are invited to attend.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the adjoining parish centre.