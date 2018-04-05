Revealed: The consultants paid €1.3m by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council spent just over €1.3m on consultants last year.

The figures were obtained following a Freedom of Information request which sought the amount paid to consultants for the full range of services undertaken by the local authority.

The fees broken-down by service division revealed that Road Transport and Safety resulted in the highest payments to consultants, its total bill came €597,089.

Development Management had costs of €249,019 while Central Management Charges came to €150,946. Housing and Building came next with a total of €101,923.

A breakdown of the Council’s consultancy fees expenditure was also provided and the figures showed that an engineering and environmental consultancy firm called Malone O’Regan received the highest amount of money across 2017.

The Council paid the firm a total of €159,861.

Structural and building investigators Henderson Thomas Associates Ltd received payments totaling €73,826.

Meanwhile Kilgallen and Partners Consulting Engineers were paid €59,289 across last year.

Financial services company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, received €32,780 while €34,594 went to MCO Project Ltd.

Other payments revealed that the Council also paid the State Laboratory €13,051.

In a statement previously on consultancy fees, the Council said: “Consultants are required for the full range of services undertaken by Kilkenny County Council including Housing, Roads, Water and Planning.

“In the context of overall annual Capital and Revenue budgets of circa €100m, consultancy accounts for approximately 1% of same.”