Deaths in Kilkenny, April 5, 2018

The late Kevin Brennan

The death has occurred of Kevin Brennan, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny.

Kevin died in London on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Bridget Condon

The death has occurred of Bridget Condon (née Walsh), (predeceased by her husband Maurice, son Sean and daughter Maria formerly of Paulstown Co. Kilkenny).

She will be very sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter Sheila, daughters in law Mary and Ciara, sons-in-law Colin and Larry, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday evening from 4.00pm with Removal at 6.00pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cahir at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Christina (Chrissie) Curran

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Curran (nee Bourke) (55 Ossory Park and late of St Joseph's Road, Kilkenny) 4th April 2018, peacefully, at her home, in the wonderful care of her family, Christina (Chrissie), beloved wife of the late Ned and much loved mother of Linda, Stephen and the late Alan, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Aisling, sister-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Jason, Cillian, Joshua and James, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Thursday (5th April) with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Eleanor (Nellie) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Eleanor (Nellie) Fitzpatrick nee Reade, New Chapel, Knockmoylan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday 4th April 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by husband Edward, Nellie will be sadly missed by her sons Joe, Michael, Eamonn, John and Jim, daughters Bea (Holohan), Elizabeth (Scully), Helen (Power), Moira (Fitzpatrick Noonan), Joan (Keogh) and Katriona (Fitzpatrick) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 35 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Canada), Kitty (Cork) and Alice (New York), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Nellie will be reposing at her son Eamonn's home, New Chapel on Wednesday, 4th April, from 4pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to All Saints Church, Knockmoylan. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th April at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jack O' Brien

The death has occurred of Jack O'Brien, Jack ; Killegney, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Wexford, 3rd April 2018. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack, beloved son of Tom and Ann, grandson of Jimmy & Maisie Colfer and Stella and the late Denis O'Brien. Deeply regretted by his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral to arrive at Christ The King Church, Poulpeasty for 2pm Requiem Mass on Friday, 06th April, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brigid Roche

The death has occurred of Brigid Roche, Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Wednesday 4th April 2018, in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Paddy Walsh

The death has occurred of Paddy Walsh, Cotterstown, Windgap, Kilkenny (ex Chadwicks Kilkenny).

Peacefully at his home on Wednesday 4th April 2018. Pre-deceased by his parents William and Julia, and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Julie, son William, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law David, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.