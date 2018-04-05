Weather update: Kilkenny can expect heavy rain from tonight

Kilkenny County Council has this morning issued another weather notice following an update from Met Eireann regarding the heavy rain forecast.

The Status Yellow warning is valid from 11pm tonight. Expect 25 to 40mm of rain in parts, with a risk of flooding.

Sandbags are available for high risk areas from 1pm today, Thursday April 5, at the following locations:

Thomastown - FireStation;

Inistioge - New Carpark;

Graignamanagh - Fairgreen;

Callan - Area office Callan;

Freshford - Firestation;

Kilkenny City - Gaol Road outside Borough Council Machinery Yard;

The weather alert is valid from 23:00 5-Apr-2018 until 14:00 6-Apr-2018.