Historic walk along mass paths in this Kilkenny village raises funds for charities

Ballyouskill has raised over €5,000 in funds for charities both home and away with activities like a historic walk along mass paths.

The extended Palmer family led by Jimmy Palmer, with the assistance of friends, organised a series of activities to raise funds for charities.

A historic walk along mass paths proved popular as did the cabaret cum auction.Thanks to the tremendous generosity and support and the hospitality of the Wheel Inn a total of €5,600 was raised.

A team of craftsman travelled to Gambia, Africa where a local school benefited from electrical and refurbishment works to the tune of €2,000.

Ballyouskill is renowned for keeping the home fires burning and both Laois Hospice and Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team were awarded €1,800.

Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Cllr. Maurice Shortall, Ann Brennan, Geraldine Palmer, Frank Brennan, Irene Murray, Del Meredith, Jimmy Palmer.

Back Row L-R Pat Comerford, Ger Dunphy, Paul Palmer, Frances Palmer.