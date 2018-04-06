Deaths in Kilkenny, April 6, 2018

The late Josephine O' Gorman

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Gorman (née Keating), Duiske Crescent, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, who died 4th April 2018, peacefully, surrounded by her daughters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Kay, Una, Siobhan and her son Colm (predeceased by her son John) and sons-in-law Norman and Kieran, also her only surviving sister Teasie and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home on Friday from 6.00pm to 7.30pm with removal to her house afterwards. Mass at 12.00 noon Saturday in Duiske Abbey, followed by removal to Newlands Crematorium. House strictly private.

The late Kevin Brennan

The death has occurred of Kevin Brennan, Cricklewood, London and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Co Kilkenny. Kevin died in London on Wednesday 21st March 2018. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Chirstina, brother Martin and his sister Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Joe, sister Anne, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Friday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. House Private Please.