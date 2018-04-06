Two men arrested in Kilkenny for possession of cocaine valued at €50,000

Two males have been arrested in Killkenny for possession of cocaine valued €50,000.

Yesterday as part of ongoing investigations by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity, two vehicles were stopped in Kilkenny City at approximately 7.30pm.

During this stop and search operation, Cocaine with a value of €50,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Two males in their late 30’s one from Kilkenny and one from Dublin were arrested for drug trafficking offences.

Follow up searches were conducted at addresses in Kilkenny and Dublin with the assistance of the Kilkenny Divisional Drug Unit.



Both arrested persons are currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provision of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.