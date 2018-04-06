Spring into Storytime in Kilkenny libraries this April

All the details for events at your local library branch

Library branches in Kilkenny will be running 18 free story time sessions for children and parents/carers to celebrate the importance of families reading together and sharing stories this month.

'Spring into Storytime' is a national initiative stemming from our Right to Read Programme, which is being rolled out through public libraries all over Ireland.

“We are delighted to be extending our story time programme this year, with 18 events across the county in April," says county librarian Josephine Coyne.

“We hope as many children as possible participate and develop a love of story reading and use their local library to find stories that they enjoy.”

The initiative allows each local authority library service to champion their children’s story-time sessions and encourage more and more children and parents to get involved and enjoy their local library, where membership is free for everyone.

The investment over the years by Kilkenny County Council in developing a varied and comprehensive collection of children’s material in all formats has been crucial in encouraging both children and parents to read for enjoyment and develop a habit of reading.

The Story times are free and are aimed mainly at the preschool/toddler age group.

Spring into Storytime Timetable:

Callan Library                        Wednesday   11th April      11.30am
City Library                             Tuesday         17th April     10am
Thomastown Library             Saturday        14th April      11am
Urlingford Library                  Friday             13th April      11am
Loughboy Library                   Thursdays       5th, 12th & 26th  April        11.30am
Ferrybank Library                   Saturdays         7th, 14th & 21st  April        11am
Castlecomer Library              Wednesdays     4th, 11th, 18th & 25th  April       11.30am
Graignamanagh Library   Thursdays           5th, 12th, 19th & 26th  April      11am

For further information, contact info@kilkennylibrary.ie or phone 056 779 4160