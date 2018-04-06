Spring into Storytime in Kilkenny libraries this April

Library branches in Kilkenny will be running 18 free story time sessions for children and parents/carers to celebrate the importance of families reading together and sharing stories this month.

'Spring into Storytime' is a national initiative stemming from our Right to Read Programme, which is being rolled out through public libraries all over Ireland.

“We are delighted to be extending our story time programme this year, with 18 events across the county in April," says county librarian Josephine Coyne.

“We hope as many children as possible participate and develop a love of story reading and use their local library to find stories that they enjoy.”

The initiative allows each local authority library service to champion their children’s story-time sessions and encourage more and more children and parents to get involved and enjoy their local library, where membership is free for everyone.

The investment over the years by Kilkenny County Council in developing a varied and comprehensive collection of children’s material in all formats has been crucial in encouraging both children and parents to read for enjoyment and develop a habit of reading.

The Story times are free and are aimed mainly at the preschool/toddler age group.

Spring into Storytime Timetable:

Callan Library Wednesday 11th April 11.30am

City Library Tuesday 17th April 10am

Thomastown Library Saturday 14th April 11am

Urlingford Library Friday 13th April 11am

Loughboy Library Thursdays 5th, 12th & 26th April 11.30am

Ferrybank Library Saturdays 7th, 14th & 21st April 11am

Castlecomer Library Wednesdays 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th April 11.30am

Graignamanagh Library Thursdays 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th April 11am

For further information, contact info@kilkennylibrary.ie or phone 056 779 4160