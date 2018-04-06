Kilkenny farmers told "not to bottle things up" during fodder crisis

The Irish Farmers Association Chairman for Kilkenny, James Murphy, has urged farmers "not to bottle things up" during the fodder crisis.

Months of wet weather have left many farmers low on feed with the country's supply of fodder dwindling.

Continuous wet and cold weather meant below-average growth at a time of year when animals would traditionally go back out on grass.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Mr Murphy said: "This a frighteningly stressful time for farmers. There is a need for them not to keep it bottled up. This is a national crisis. They are not the only ones."

Mr Murphy said farmers need to get out and "need to talk" to each other.

He added: "They're under enormous stress. There's nothing as bad as having stock bawling at you. Right now, the supply of fodder in Ireland is as good as gone."

Farmers who have enough fodder for two weeks with a bit of meal could stretch that supply out to three weeks and use the additional week's supply of fodder to give to another farmer in need.

The forecast next week is not predicting a dry spell and the wet land means it could be another week to ten days before farmers can put their animals out on the fields.