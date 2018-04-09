Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 9

The late Martin Campion

The death has occurred of Martin Campion, Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co. Laois and formerly Sue Ryder House, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny and Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. April 6th 2018, peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Martin, sadly mourned by his sister-in-law Bridget Campion (Coolkerry), nephews, nieces and his good friend Vera, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations can be made at Martin's funeral to The National Council For The Blind, (Portlaoise).

The late Murtagh Brennan

The death has occurred of Murtagh (Murt) Brennan, Brooklodge, Massford, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Laois. Murt died peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be remembered by his daughter Mary, son Murt, brother Joe and by Nell, Zena and family.

Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2pm Sunday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm Sunday evening. Funeral prayers at 10am Monday followed by removal to the Church Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard, Co Laois for reception prayers and funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Cantwell

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) Cantwell, Millenium Court, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on April 7th 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Michael, nieces, nephews,grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Costello, SOS Nuncio Rd, Kilkenny and 1 Brandon Park, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Tommy family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 8.15 pm. Removal on Sunday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in Duiske Abbey followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Donations, if desired, to SOS Kilkenny. Boxes in church.

The late Alice Costigan

The death has occurred of Alice Costigan, (née Hennessy), Oldtown, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny on 5th April 2018, in the loving care of Sarah and the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Alice (in her 106th year), beloved wife of the late Dan and much loved mother of Danny, sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Vanessa, Adrian and Amy, great grandchildren Leah, Seán and Aaron, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.