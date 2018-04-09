Information session on 22 new houses in this rural Kilkenny village

Kilkenny's local authority is to deliver 22 new houses for a rural Kilkenny village.

An information session will be held on this Wednesday, April 11 for the display of the plans and details of the proposed housing at Station Avenue, Ballyragget.

The information session will take place at Canon Malone Hall, Ballyragget, from 4 pm until 6.30pm.

Staff members from Kilkenny County Council's Housing Section will be in attendance to answer any questions that the public might have regarding the development.

Submissions/comments/observations regarding the proposals can be made on the day.

Two of the 2 bed units are suitable for occupation by a wheelchair user.

Six of the units will be one beds while ten will be two beds and a further four will be three bed homes. Two of the units will be four beds.

The proposed scheme is an extension of the existing Station Avenue estate, which was constructed in 2007/2008 by Kilkenny County Council.

The scheme has received funding under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.