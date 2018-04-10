Deaths in Kilkenny for Tuesday, April 10

The late Eoin Doyle

The death has occurred of Eoin Doyle, Ballintee, Croan, Dunnamaggan, Co. Kilkenny, tragically after an accident, 9th of April 2018. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Ber, sisters Clodagh and Dearbhla, grandparents Patty Doyle, Pat and Eillen Aylward, aunts and uncles, many cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigal prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 midday in the Carmilite Friary, Knocktopher, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Knocktopher.

The late John Delaney

The death has occurred of John Delaney, Maudlin Street and Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Glasnevin, Dublin / Cork. John (TLC, Santry and formerly of Glasnevin, Maudlin St. and Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Cork and U.K.) March 30th. 2018 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. John was born on 5th February 1950 and was from Kilkenny. He had 10 siblings.

Reposing in TLC Nursing Home, Santry on Wednesday (11th April) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral prayers in TLC Nursing Home, Santry on Thursday morning at 10am with removal to Johnston's Funeral Directors, John's Green, Kilkenny to repose between 1pm and 2pm followed by burial in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Frances Norris

The death has occurred of Frances Norris, Old Weir, South Quay, Carrick-on-Suir, formerly Frances Devilly, late of The Old Weir, Carrick On Suir, formerly Tybroughney, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her adoring daughters Stella, Meadhbh and Bláthnaid, her loving sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 10th April, from 4:30–6:30pm followed by removal to Piltown Church. Requiem Mass at 11:00am on Wednesday, 11th April, at Piltown Church. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday, 12th April, at 12:40pm. Family flowers only, with donations to the Palliative Home Care Team.