Kilkenny's pothole patcher to carry out repairs on roads

Kilkenny County Council's pothole patcher is heading out today to carry out repairs on the county's roads.

Council Rosco pothole repair machine heading out today on pothole repair duty.

A series of micro-potholes on the R712 before the turn off for Gowran (R702) have been filled in recently.

One of the cavities (pictured above) was capable of inflicting serious damage to cars that ploughed into them on the main road.

There were at least two potholes spread across 1km of the busy commuter road into Kilkenny City which were filled in.