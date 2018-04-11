Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, April 11

The late Paddy Cullen

The death has occurred of Paddy Cullen, Jamestown, Piltown. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 11th, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 12th, at 11am followed by burial the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr Cecilia Higgins

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecilia Higgins, Loreto Convent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and late of Knockbride, Co. Cavan on April 10th 2018. Deeply regretted by her loving Loreto Community, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Wednesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Evening Prayer on arrival. Funeral on Thursday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Loreto Convent Cemetery.