Bail for €50,000 Kilkenny cocaine haul suspects

Two males arrested in Kilkenny for the alleged possession of cocaine valued at €50,000 have been released on bail and are due back in court on June 12.

Last Thursday, as part of ongoing investigations by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, two vehicles were stopped in Kilkenny City at approximately 7.30pm.

During this stop and search operation, cocaine with a value of €50,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Two males in their late 30’s one from Kilkenny and one from Dublin were arrested for alleged drug trafficking offences.

The men have been released on bail subject to certain conditions.