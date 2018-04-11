Witnesses sought following burglary at Johns Green Medical Centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at John’s Green Medical Centre on Sunday.

A window was smashed to gain access and the alarm was activated at 4.15pm. Prescription pads were stolen but were later recovered close to the scene. It is believed that the culprit fled on foot and discarded the pad on the way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.