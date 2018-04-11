Kilkenny rainfall nearly 100mm 'above normal' to date this year

It's been umbrella kind of weather

For the year so far up to April 9, Kilkenny has had 323mm of rain, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

The norm is more like 226mm which means the county's rainfall is nearly 100mm above normal.

However, Kilkenny weatherman Niall Dollard has offered some hope for the week ahead. 

He took to Twitter and said: 