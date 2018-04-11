Breaking: Man arrested following incident at a house in Tullogher

A man in his twenties has been arrested following an incident at a house in Tullogher earlier today.

Shortly after 9am gardaí in Thomastown were called to attend a house in Tullogher.

When they arrived they were confronted by a man, armed with a weapon, who threatened gardai.

Back up was sought from the Regional Armed Support Unit who attended the scene within minutes.

The suspects remains in custody.

There were two people present in the house at the time who were physically unharmed during the incident.