Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, April 12

The late Maura Devlin

The death has occurred of Maura Devlin (née Dunne), 22 Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 11th April 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Maura, beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of Tony, Marian and Anne, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Coley, sister Peggy, sons-in-law Mick and Seán, grandchildren Ian, Amy, Emma, Aoife, Orla, Mikey and Niamh, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (13th April) from 4.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Sr Anthony Kelly

The death has occurred of Sr. Anthony Kelly, Presentation Sisters, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Mooncoin on April 11, 2018, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre; deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Presentation Sisters and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-suir tomorrow, Thursday, from 4 o'c. with removal at 6.30 o'c. to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-suir. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 o'c. followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery, Mooncoin.