Kilkenny deaths for Friday, April 13

The late Marie Delaney

The death has occurred of Marie Delaney (née Bailey, Deerpark, Granges Road, Kilkenny City on 12th April 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Marie, beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Pat, Karen and Mark, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers Liam and Declan, daughter-in-law Cathy, son-in-law David, grandchildren Leah, Emma, David Jnr. and Abby, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday (14th April) from 2 o’clock with Funeral Prayers at 6 o’clock followed by removal to St. Canice’s Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The late Hannah Murphy

The death has occurred of Hannah Murphy, Baton, Piltown, Kilkenny and late of Toronto, Canada on 21st January 2018. Funeral Mass in Owning Church on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery.

The late Annmarie Somers

The death has occurred of Annemarie Somers(née Holohan), 53 Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow / Johnswell, Kilkenny, retired Principal Johnswell NS, Kilkenny died at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Albert. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brother Edward, sister Catherine, aunts, uncles, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Friday from 3pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team