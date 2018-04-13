Drugs seized from a number of locations in Kilkenny

A number of drugs searches have taken place across the city and county earlier today.

Quantites of MDMA and cannabis were seized. In total eight premises were searched, seven under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one under the Theft Act.

The searches were part of a joint operation between Thomastown gardaí, Kilkenny gardaí and the divisional drugs unit with the National Drugs Unit assisting. The operation started at 8pm last night and concluded at noon today. Locations where searches took place include Thomastown, Bennettsbridge, Tullaroan and Kilkenny City.

"The operation was targeting the sale and supply of drugs in villages across County Kilkenny," a senior garda spokesman said.

One man was arrested during the operation. He is currently being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.