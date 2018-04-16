Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 16

The late Tom Aherne

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Aherne, Lower Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Tom was a former employee of CIE. He passed away peacefully at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Husband of the late Nancy (Mcbride). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, sons Martin, Tommy and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late John Phelan Jnr

The death has occurred of John Phelan (Jnr), Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny in the loving care of the matron and staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his father John (Snr.), brother Tony, sisters Sharon and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving mother Lizzie, brothers Michael, Frank, PJ, Brendan and Marty, sisters Marian, Catherine and Helen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home from 11am on Monday morning. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Michael Reddy

The death has occurred of Michael Reddy, Ballygriffin, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patrick, Eugene and Dominic, sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Theresa, sister-in-law, nephews Eugene, Aiden, Nicky, Mark, John and Colin, nieces Mary and Elizabeth, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5 until 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow, for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times, please.

The late Jim Chapman

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Chapman, Ballykerogue, Campile, Wexford and Kilkenny on 14th April 2018. He was the loving husband of Anna, father of Jimmy, Catherine, Peter, Breda, Annette, Michael, Larry, Julie and the late John, Thomas and Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday 15th April, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St James’s Church, Horeswood, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday 16th April followed by burial afterwards in Ballykerogue Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning Please.

The late Philip Purcell

The death has occurred of Philip Purcell, Troyswood, Kilkenny on April 14th 2018 (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Phil and loving father of Niall, Fidelma, Gerald and the late Justin. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother Paddy, grandchildren Alex, James, Paddy, Robert and Emma, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Emeline and Fiona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Kilkenny) from 4p.m. on Sunday (April 15th) with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.