Emergency services attend scene of three-car collision in Kilkenny
A number of people have been taken to hospital
The N10 is down to a one-way system at present, and there are delays in both directions
Emergency services are attending the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Kilkenny City this afternoon.
It's understood that a number of people have been taken to St Luke's Hospital. The incident took place on the N10 on the link road to the M9 motorway.
The N10 is operating on a stop-go system at present, and there are delays in both directions.
