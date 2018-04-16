Emergency services attend scene of three-car collision in Kilkenny

A number of people have been taken to hospital

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The N10 is down to a one-way system at present, and there are delays in both directions

Emergency services are attending the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Kilkenny City this afternoon.

It's understood that a number of people have been taken to St Luke's Hospital. The incident took place on the N10 on the link road to the M9 motorway.

The N10 is operating on a stop-go system at present, and there are delays in both directions.