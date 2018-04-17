Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 17

The late Helen Frayne

The death has occurred of Helen Frayne, (née O'Gorman)

Annfield, Dunbell and 41 John Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 16th April 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Helen, beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of John, Edel and Liam, sadly missed by her husband and family, sister Mary, brothers Michael, Seán and Eamonn, daughter-in-law Debbie, grandchildren Luke, Jody, Joshua and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her great friend Paula and the staff and her friends at Drakelands House Nursing Home.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (17th April) from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Molly Curran

The death has occurred of Molly Curran, Bray's Lane, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Molly died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny early on Monday.

Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, Liam, Michael and Mary Doyle, Patricia and Seán Grace and Syriea and John Joe Hickey.

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Graignamanagh from 7pm to 9pm Tuesday evening. Rosary and prayers at 8pm. Removal from Walsh's Funeral Home at 10.45am Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass as 11am in Duiske Abbey. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Thomas Aherne

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Aherne, Lower Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. tom was a former employee of C.I.E. He passed away peacefully at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Husband of the late Nancy (Mcbride). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, sons Martin, Tommy and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St.Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.