'One local authority is enough,' as fully reinstated Borough Council for Kilkenny City is ruled out

The establishment of Kilkenny City’s Municipal Borough District will not see the old system reinstated as the county is “not going to have two different local authorities”.

Carlow/Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, Minister of State for Local Government, told members of the City Municipal District last Friday that “one (local authority) is enough”.

Minister Phelan was responding to comments made by Green Party Cllr Malcolm Noonan who said: “Nothing short of a fully reinstated Borough Council would do in my view.”

