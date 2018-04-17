'Huge influx of potholes in Kilkenny,' say local councillors

Councillors have said there has been a “huge influx of potholes” in the wake of the recent extreme weather events with 29 roads in one local electoral area plagued by the cavities.

The issue of potholes was raised at the Kilkenny City Municipal District last Friday and the Castlecomer MD meeting on Monday.

Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere said there has been a “huge influx” of potholes around the county.

He said: “There are 29 roads in the City MD area that currently have potholes and it probably was 49 last week”.

He told the meeting that the frost and wet weather had left road conditions “treacherous” and he asked if there was any correspondence from the Government as regards extra funding.

