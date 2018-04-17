Tánáiste to visit Kilkenny next month for 'Brexit Breakfast'

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney is to visit Kilkenny next month to attend a 'Brexit Breakfast' to discuss Brexit and its potential impact on Kilkenny.

The event will be hosted jointly by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

At a meeting of Kilkenny County Council yesterday, Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald confirmed the visit would take place on May 18. Cllr Fitzgerald said the two organisations coming together to host the event underlined the significance of Brexit and having a discussion on it.