Defective footpath along N78 and along Crettyard cottages reconstructed as part of scheme

The continuous improvement programme on the N78 will continue with an anticipated start date of end of April for the 6.73km overlay, Labour Cllr Maurice Shortall has said.

The overlay will commence at the Big Bridge, Castlecomer to Coolbaun South via Coolbaun North to Crettyard on the Laois bounds.

He said: “Substantial sections of defective footpath along the N78 and also along Crettyard cottages will be reconstructed as part of the scheme which also includes drainage measures.”

Cllr Shortall says it' “terrific” that the funding has been secured for the project.

He added: “Tenders have been issued via the Transport Infrastructure Ireland Frameworks and for economy of scale both the overlay and traffic calming measures at the Discovery Park/St. Mary's Church and Coon Junction will be carried out under the one contract.

“When the works are completed the N78 will have benefitted from an overlay all the way from Hennebry's Cross to the Laois Bounds.”