Public talk in Kilkenny for students, parents on 'life after secondary school'

A special information evening on ‘life after secondary school’ will take place in the Newpark Hotel on May 2.

Local students, parents and guardians are invited to attend the event to hear key note speakers give information on what to expect and the options after secondary school. The Credit Union will also be launching its new scholarship programme for Third Level education on the night.

The key speakers for the event will be career guidance expert Mary Quirke, President of IT Carlow’s Student Union Lorna Fitzpatrick, Business Development Officer with St Canice’s Credit Union Tom McWey, and Trinity College PhD scholar Daniel Twomey.

Mary Quirke, who is the owner of ‘Career Confidence’, is a qualified career guidance counsellor for over 20 years. Her experience focuses on situations where teenagers face choices, challenges and unexpected opportunities, where they have to learn from failure and turn negative into a positive. She will speak about career guidance, subject choice, CAO.

Lorna Fitzpatrick currently represents over 7,500 students across three campuses of Institute of Technology Carlow. She has been very active on a local and national level representing members of ITCSU.

Ms Fitzpatrick is very passionate about ensuring students have access to high quality education in a supportive and challenging environment. She will speak about going to college, costs and grants.

Business Development Officer with St Canice’s Credit Union Tom McWey has many years’ experience within the financial and business world. As well as working in IT Carlow, he is currently completing his QFA qualification, in-between managing his home farm and attaining his Green Cert.

Mr McWey has in-depth knowledge of all of the financial products on offer to students and parents for funding college life. He will be speaking about the cost of financing Third Level Education and Student Loans options with low interest rates available from St Canice’s Credit Union.

Daniel Twomey is an advocate and spokesperson for overall wellbeing. He is a qualified PE teacher and personal trainer but his passion lies within the field of mental health. A graduate of University of Limerick and Waterford Institute of Technology, he is currently completing my Doctorate in Trinity College Dublin.

Speaking about the event CEO of St Canice’s CU Claire Lawton said it’s set to be a key event in planning for a students’ next step after secondary school.

“I would encourage all TY, fifth and sixth year students and their parents attend this free event, which will definitely help with the process of transitioning to a new life after a school life.”

The event takes place in the Newpark Hotel at 7pm on May 2. For more information, visit the St Canice’s Credit Union’s website or Facebook page, or call 056-7722042.